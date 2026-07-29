Technical snag hits Ernakulam-Pune Superfast Express, faulty coach removed at Panvel station

Thane:

A coach of the Ernakulam-Pune Superfast Express was detached from the train at Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning after railway staff detected a mechanical defect during inspection. Officials said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety, and all affected passengers were accommodated in other coaches before the train resumed its journey. According to railway authorities, the incident did not result in any injuries, and the train continued towards Pune after the necessary arrangements were completed.

Mechanical fault found in B1 coach

The incident took place when the Ernakulam-Pune Superfast Express (Train No. 22149) arrived at Panvel station at around 6.30 am. In a statement, the Central Railway said "a broken control arm was detected in the B1 coach, resulting in a C&W (carriage and wagon) failure," prompting officials to immediately inspect the affected coach. Following the inspection, railway authorities decided to remove the B1 coach from the train to prevent any potential safety risks during the onward journey.

Passengers shifted before train resumed journey

Railway officials said passengers travelling in the affected B1 coach were safely shifted to other available coaches before the train departed from Panvel. The relocation was carried out to minimise inconvenience while ensuring the journey could continue without compromising passenger safety. Notably, Panvel railway station is located about 100 kilometres from Pune Junction, making it an important halt for trains travelling towards Pune and southern Maharashtra.

Safety protocols triggered after defect detection

The decision to detach the coach was taken under standard railway safety procedures followed whenever a significant mechanical defect is detected during inspections. By removing the affected coach before departure, railway authorities ensured that the train could continue its journey safely while reducing the risk of any operational issues en route.

What is a C&W failure?

A Carriage and Wagon (C&W) failure refers to a defect identified in the mechanical components of a railway coach during routine inspection. Such issues may involve suspension parts, braking systems or other structural components that are critical for safe train operations. Railway staff conduct regular technical inspections at stations to identify such faults. If a defect is considered serious, the affected coach is isolated or removed before the train proceeds, ensuring passenger safety remains the top priority.

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