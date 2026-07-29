Second-year student dies by suicide at IIT Bombay, investigation underway by Mumbai Police

Mumbai:

A second-year student died by suicide at IIT Bombay on Wednesday. Soon after receiving information about the incident, Mumbai Police initiated an investigation into the matter. On the night of July 29, 2026, information was received that Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan (20), a second-year Material Science student living in Room No. G-4147 of Hostel No. 04 at the IIT Bombay, Powai campus, died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his room using a bedsheet.

Investigation underway to ascertain exact cause of death

In this connection, Accidental Death Report (ADR) No. 83/2026 has been registered at the Powai Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances of the death.

Several students took to Reddit and alleged that the death was a case of suicide. However, the institute has not officially confirmed the cause of death as the investigation is underway.

Second-year Civil Engineering student at IIT Bombay dies by suicide

In February this year, a second-year Civil Engineering student at IIT Bombay allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a hostel building on the campus.

Giving details, police said the student has been identified as Naman Agarwal, who was originally from Jodhpur. The incident took place at the institute’s Powai campus and he was found critically injured and was declared dead shortly after.

The Powai Police in this regard registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case. Further investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

19-year-old medical aspirant dies by suicide in Ahilyanagar

In another incident, a 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Jalalpur village, located in the Karjat taluka of Ahilyanagar district, after being disheartened by her NEET re-examination score, local police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ankita Suresh Sangle. According to the Maharashtra Police, Ankita took the extreme step after securing 166 marks in the recent NEET re-examination. The Karjat Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation.

Ankita's father, Suresh Sangale, said that her daughter committed suicide on Saturday afternoon by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at their home. He said Ankita had prepared well for the NEET examination and had initially scored good marks. However, she was reportedly under stress after allegations of irregularities in the NEET exam emerged.

Earlier on July 25, the parents of Akanksha Chaturvedi, who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak, have demanded justice for their daughter and compensation, expressing that they are not satisfied with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Her mother, Neelam Chaturvedi, has sought strict punishment for the perpetrators of the paper leak.She also called for the top government leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resign.

"My daughter won't come back. We are not satisfied with anything. The government did not come to meet us. What will happen with the resignation? Our daughter should get compensation; we are not satisfied with the resignation. We demand that our daughter should get justice and compensation, and perpetrators should be hanged. Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down; PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should also step down. We had to sell our land; will it come back?" she told ANI.

The government has agreed to suitable compensation for the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide, Union Minister JP Nadda announced.Several NEET aspirants, allegedly, died by suicide, igniting a widespread row over the paper leak.

Also Read:

‘Papa I am going...’: Delhi woman dies by suicide, blames in-laws in her last video