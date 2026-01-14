Flying squad seizes 19 washing machines in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad civic poll violation Maharashtra: On January 12 at around 10:23 pm, the Model Code of Conduct control room flagged reports of washing machines being distributed to voters in Rahatni's Ganraj Colony. Rahul Nikam's Flying Squad Team swiftly arrived on scene by 10:30 PM, seizing 19 units from a vehicle.

Pimpri:

In a decisive move ahead of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, a flying squad from the 'D' zonal office raided Ganraj Colony in Rahatni on January 12, confiscating 19 washing machines suspected of being distributed to sway voters. Led by Rahul Nikam, the team lodged a complaint at Kalevadi police station, highlighting stringent enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) under Commissioner and Election Officer Shrawan Hardikar.

Raid triggered by tip-off

Around 10:23 PM on January 12, the MCC control room received reports of washing machines being handed out to voters in Rahatni's Ganraj Colony. Rahul Nikam's Flying Squad Team (FST) rushed to the spot, intercepting a vehicle (MH 14 KA 6330) loaded with 19 units at approximately 10:30 pm. The machines were immediately seized as evidence of MCC breach, with police launching further inquiries.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Elections

Polling for the municipal corporation is slated for January 15, 2026, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, amid heightened vigilance across the city. Hardikar's oversight has activated Static Surveillance Teams (SST), Flying Squad Teams (FST), and Video Surveillance Teams (VST) to curb inducements, ensuring free and fair polls in this key Maharashtra urban center long dominated by BJP.

Implications of voter inducement crackdown

This seizure underscores aggressive monitoring to deter cash-for-votes tactics, with Kalevadi police probing potential perpetrators. Such pre-poll actions signal zero tolerance for violations, aiming to protect the integrity of nearly three crore voters participating in Maharashtra's broader municipal elections, where similar squads remain on high alert.

(With inputs from Sameer Shaikh)