Maharashtra: Medical student dies due to H3N2 influenza virus in Ahmednagar; total toll goes to 9 in country

Maharashtra: A 23-year-old man died after contracting the H3N2 influenza virus in Maharashtra. According to the information, the deceased was a student of medicine at a college in Ahmednagar. Last week, he had gone to Alibaug in Konkan with friends for a picnic. The sources said that his health started deteriorating after he returned from the picnic.

He was later found positive for both Covid-19 and H3N2. Following this, he was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmednagar where he died on Monday night (March 13) around 10 PM.

Elderly man dies of H3N2 in Nagpur

Meanwhile, another death due to the H3N2 was also reported from Nagpur where a 78-year-old man died due to the virus. According to sources, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after contracting the virus. The information about the related case has been given to the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation. These two cases took India's death toll from the H3N2 virus to 9, with the first reported death being an 82-year-old man from Karnataka's Hassan district.

Gujarat woman dies of H3N2

Earlier on Tuesday, a 58-year-old woman died due to flu-like symptoms at a state-run hospital in Vadodara city of Gujarat, an official said. When asked if the H3N2 influenza virus was the cause, the official said samples testing confirmed of the virus. The patient was shifted to Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital on March 11 from a private facility. She died on March 13, said Resident Medical Officer (RMO), SSG Hospital, D K Helaya.

It should be mentioned here that over the past few weeks, flu cases have risen in India which is in the clutches of an influenza outbreak. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1 and both these subtypes belong to Influenza 'A' type.

