Maharashtra: Massive fire engulfs library in Pune's Navin Path area

A massive fire broke out in a library in Maharashtra's Pune on Thursday morning, the officials said. The library was located in Pune's Navin Peth area. Soon after receiving the information, the fire department rushed four fire tenders and two water tankers on the spot,.

The fire was doused after some time, the Pune City Fire Department said. According to Fire Department officials, no casualty or injury was reported in the blaze, but the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire broke out at around 6:30 am and the whole library, including furniture, computers, and books was destroyed.

Fire Officer at Pune City Fire Department Rajesh Jagtap, "The fire broke out at the library at 6:30 am. We put out the fire using 4 fire brigades and 2 water tankers. There has been no casualty or injury. The fire has been doused. The library has been destroyed, including furniture, computers, and books. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. What we know is that pest control was carried out last night."

Three killed in fire in Andheri

Earlier on October 16, three people lost their lives after a fire broke out in the Riya Palace building in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Providing details about the incident, the Cooper Hospital Chief Medical Officer informed that three deceased people were identified as Chandraprakash Soni, Kanta Soni and Pelubeta

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "As soon as information about the fire was received, fire brigade officials reached the spot and started controlling the fire."

