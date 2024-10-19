Maharashtra Assembly Elections: MNS likely to field Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim, Bhandup West seats

Follow us on Image Source : AMIT THACKERAY (X) MNS chief Raj Thackeray with his son Amit Thackeray.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is likely to field the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray from Mahim and Bhandup West seats for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

MNS is considering fielding Amit Thackeray in the election after these two Assembly seats were being surveyed for him by the party. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar of Shinde Sena is currently representing the Mahim assembly seat and Ramesh Korgaonkar of Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena (UBT) is the current MLA from Bhandup West assembly seat.

If MNS fields Amit Thackeray from Mahim seat, then Shiv Sena (UBT) is considering not fielding its candidate from this seat because in the 2019 assembly elections, when Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was contesting polls for the first time, MNS did not field its candidate from Worli seat.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, due to the support of MNS, Mahayuti candidate Rahul Shewale got a lead of about 14,000 on Mahim assembly seat. This is one of the reason that MNS feels that Mahim seat can be a safe for Amit Thackeray.

Poll authority asks 1,752 'misleading' social media posts to be removed

The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has sent notices to various social media platforms, asking them to take down a total of 1,752 posts that contained fake news and were meant to create confusion among voters. More than 300 of these posts were deleted after they were flagged by the poll body, an official release said here on Friday.

The notices were sent under section 79(3) (b) of the Information Technology Act, which empowers law enforcement agencies to order intermediaries to remove any content that can be used for unlawful activities.

Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20. Of the objectionable posts, 143 were found on Facebook, 280 on Instagram, 1,296 on X , 31 on YouTube, and two on other platforms.

Facebook has so far deleted 16 posts, while action was awaited on 127 more posts. Instagram has deleted 29, X has deleted 251 and YouTube has deleted five posts since the notices were sent, the release said.