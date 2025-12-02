Maharashtra local body elections result 2025 date postponed to December 21 after court order Maharashtra local body elections result 2025: The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has postponed to December 21 the counting of votes polled on 264 municipal councils and nagar panchyats in Maharashtra that are polling today.

New Delhi:

In a major order on the Maharashtra local body elections 2025, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday ruled that the counting of votes polled on 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on December 21, postponing it from the previously decided date of December 3.

The order comes amid increased tensions over the civic body elections after the Maharashtra State Election Commission earlier postponed voting on 24 municipal councils (20) and nagar panchayats (4) after detecting widespread irregularities. These civic bodies were scheduled to go to the polls today, but will now vote on December 20.

With the latest court ruling, the counting of votes on these combined 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on December 21.

CM Fadnavis miffed with court order

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke in Mumbai regarding the postponement of local body election counting and elections in some areas. He said that the Election Commission should improve its functioning.

"I have not read the court’s judgment, but since the decision has been given, everyone will have to accept it. The elections that were announced and the counting that was scheduled are all being pushed forward. In my 25 years of political life, I have never seen anything like this, and it is not right," he said.

"The court has given its decision. Whether it is the court or the Election Commission, both are autonomous institutions. But the candidates who have worked hard for so many days and campaigned, despite having no fault of their own, are having to suffer because of the system’s failure, which is not right. More elections are yet to take place, and the Election Commission should correct these mistakes," he added.

Congress echoes similar sentiments

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar blamed the Mahayuti government for the postponement while lashing out at the court order.

"The order of the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench has completely derailed the entire election process. This is an outright mockery. The state government and the Election Commission are responsible for this. The Supreme Court’s order was misinterpreted and presented incorrectly. An attempt was made to show that 27 per cent reservation was given to the OBCs. In which direction is this government even working?" he quipped.

"The vote counting, which was earlier scheduled for the 3rd, has now been pushed to December 21. The Election Commission has become a complete puppet controlled by the government. Many election processes have taken place in the past, but nothing like this has ever happened," he added.

Also read: Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025 LIVE updates