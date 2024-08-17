Maharashtra launches ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’: Know who is eligible for Rs 1,500 monthly benefit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a meeting regarding Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has launched the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,’ providing financial support of Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women. The scheme aims to empower over one crore women across the state, particularly those from low-income households, by enhancing their economic security and independence.

Scheme overview

Maharashtra's new initiative, the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,’ was officially launched on August 17, 2024, with the goal of improving the financial stability of women. Eligible women, aged 21 to 65, who are permanent residents of Maharashtra and come from households earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually, will receive Rs 1,500 per month.

Application process

Online registration: Women can apply via the ‘Nari Shakti Dhoot’ app.

Offline assistance: Anganwadi workers and gram sevaks will help those unable to apply online.

Aadhar linkage: Applicants should link their Aadhar cards to bank accounts for seamless verification and disbursement.

Benefits and impact

Immediate financial aid: The scheme has already disbursed Rs 3,000 to over 3 million women during a trial run.

Cost and coverage: The scheme is expected to cost the state government approximately Rs 46,000 crore annually.

Empowerment goal: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the scheme's focus on fostering self-reliance and independence among women, alongside financial support.

The ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ represents a significant step towards empowering women in Maharashtra, aiming to positively impact the lives of millions across the state.

