Maharashtra hikes VIP number fees: Here’s how to get fancy registration number for cars, bikes | Guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

VIP number plates: A vehicle registration number, assigned by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), is unique to each vehicle. However, many car and bike enthusiasts seek to make their registration numbers stand out even more by opting for special or fancy numbers. These unique plates attract attention on the road and add a personal touch to your vehicle. If you’re in Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country, you can apply for a fancy registration number. The Maharashtra government has recently increased the fees for VIP numbers. Here’s a guide on how to obtain a fancy registration number for your car or bike:

What is fancy number plate?

A fancy or VIP number plate is a special registration plate for cars and bikes that can cost a significant amount of money. These plates are often chosen to give a unique identity to valuable vehicles and can include numbers like 9999, 0001, 4444, 1111, and others. To obtain one of these exclusive numbers for your vehicle, you need to pay an additional fee at the RTO in Maharashtra and secure a fancy or VIP number plate.

How to get a VIP number plate in Maharashtra?

A fancy number plate is typically obtained through an e-auction process, meaning you can only secure these plates online. Here are the steps to book a fancy number in Maharashtra:

Register on the official Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) website as a Public User.

After signing up and logging in, choose the fancy number you want.

Pay the registration fees to reserve the number.

Participate in the auction for your preferred VIP car number.

Once the auction concludes, the result will be declared. You pay the remaining amount or receive a refund as applicable.

Print the allotment letter for your records.

How to check availability of VIP number plate?

Before applying for a fancy number in Maharashtra, it’s important to check its availability. Follow these steps:

Go to the official Ministry of Road Transport and Highways website.

Click on the ‘Choice Number’ option at the bottom of the screen.

You’ll be redirected to a new page where you should select your state and RTO name.

The page will then display a list of available fancy numbers you can choose for your vehicle.

Also Read: Maharashtra govt hikes VIP car number plate fees, know how much you need to pay for '0001'

Also Read: Delhi crime: Man stabs wife to death in car in Rajouri Garden, arrested while attempting to flee