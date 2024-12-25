Maharashtra High-Security Registration Plate: Check prices for different vehicles and other key details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The image has been used for representative purposes only.

People in Maharashtra will need to pay between Rs 531 and Rs 879 to install mandatory High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, as per the state transport department. The prices include GST and snap lock costs, and the payment link was activated on Wednesday.

The cost breakdown is as follows:

Rs 531 for tractors and two-wheelers such as motorcycles and scooters

Rs 590 for three-wheelers like auto-rickshaws

Rs 879 for four-wheeled and larger vehicles such as cars, buses, trucks, tankers, tempos, and trailers.

To streamline the process, the transport department has introduced an online appointment facility on its website and a dedicated webpage for old vehicles requiring HSRP installation. Vehicle owners have also been urged to comply with the mandate promptly to avoid penalties.

Detailed cost breakdown for HSRP

As per the bifurcation, excluding GST, the cost of each HSRP plate of 200mm x 100mm and 285mm x 45 mm size for two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be Rs 219.9, while the plates of 500mm x 120mm and 340mm x 200mm size for four or more-wheelers will cost Rs 342.41. The cost of snap locks and the third registration mark, excluding GST, will be Rs 10.18 and Rs 50, respectively, for all types of vehicles.

The Goods and Services Tax component for affixing the HSRP will be Rs 81 for two-wheelers and tractors, Rs 90 for three-wheelers, and Rs 134.10 for four or more-wheeled vehicles. Even old vehicles, registered before April 1, 2019, will also be fitted with HSRPs on the front and rear sides along with a third registration mark sticker on their windshields, except for two-wheelers and tractors, as prescribed under Rule 50 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

18 per cent GST on rate of HSRPs

Along with GST, the rates include the cost of non-removable snap locks for tractors and two-wheelers, while for three-wheelers and four or more-wheeled vehicles, the price includes the cost of the third registration mark sticker, which will be placed on the windscreen of all vehicles. RTO sources said 18 per cent GST will be applicable on the rate for HSRPs.

For the old vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner's Office has set a deadline of March 31, 2025, for affixing HSRPs and appointed three agencies, after a long-drawn-out tendering process, to carry out the task. Authorities issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the new registration plates a day before the new Maharashtra government was sworn in in December.

What is High-Security Registration Plate?

Made of a rare aluminium alloy, HSRP contains a retro-reflective film with a verification inscription 'India,' a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letter IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser branding of a unique serial number, making it tamper-proof. As per SOP, the vehicle owner is responsible for getting HSRP and a third registration mark sticker installed by March 31, 2025. The Maharashtra government in August 2023 invited tenders for the fitment of HSRPs to more than two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

