Maharashtra govt's crackdown on app-based cab operators for overcharging commuters during heavy rains

Mumbai:

Mumbai authorities have launched a strict crackdown on 147 app-based cab operators after receiving several complaints about surge pricing during the recent spell of heavy rains. The sudden hike in fares left many commuters stranded and frustrated as demand for cabs skyrocketed across the city.

36 operators overcharged passengers

Out of the 147 operators inspected, 36 were found guilty of overcharging passengers. Instances were reported where fares that usually cost around Rs 200 surged sharply to between Rs 600 and Rs 800, which caused major inconvenience to daily commuters.

Action by the transport department and police

The Maharashtra Transport Department, under the guidance of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, joined hands with Mumbai Police to take swift action against the erring operators.

Mumbai gets respite from rains

On Thursday, Mumbai got a break from rains with parts of the city seeing sunlight almost after a week. Rainfall has reduced significantly in the metropolis since Wednesday, with no overnight showers reported. On Wednesday, the Mumbai unit of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded a ‘yellow alert’ for the city, forecasting moderate rainfall.

A few commuters complained about some delays in suburban services on the Central Railway and Western Railway. The buses of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking are operating normally, said an official. The intensity of rains began to ease on Wednesday, putting life back on track, a day after heavy rains battered the financial capital, submerging roads, rail tracks and leading to flight and train disruptions.

Local train services back on track

Local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour line (CSMT-Panvel route) resumed from 3 am on Wednesday after 15 hours of disruption, bringing relief for commuters, while schools and colleges opened after a rain-enforced holiday. On Tuesday evening, 782 passengers were rescued after two overcrowded Monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on a day of torrential rains.

