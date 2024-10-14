Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP is likely to contest 150 to 160 seats, key meeting in Delhi today, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to contest 150 to 160 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly election which is bound to take place in the next few weeks. The sources said BJP has finalised the names of candidates in the Maharashtra Core Committee meeting. They said the BJP will claim around 160 seats in the Mahayuti coalition. BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) are the parts of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

Now the discussion will take place in the Central Parliamentary Board CEC meeting in Delhi and the names will be approved by the central leadership.

Maharashtra BJP leaders will hold discussions with the central leadership in Delhi today, they added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may also go to Delhi late in the evening to discuss seat-sharing.

The ruling alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. Assembly polls are likely to be held next month. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.

Ruling alliance's seat sharing to be finalised soon: Maharashtra BJP

Earlier on Friday (October 11), Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule had said the ruling alliance will finalise seat sharing for the assembly polls in the next three days.

"We will discuss the seats in state and then the (BJP) central parliamentary board. Talks on 90 per cent seats have been completed. The remaining 10 per cent will be completed in the next three days," Bawankule told reporters.

After the meeting of the BJP parliamentary board meeting, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will announce the seats which they will contest.

The BJP will contest more seats in Vidarbha just like last time, Bawankule had added.

