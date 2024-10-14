Bahraich violence: Thousands protest with dead body on road, several properties torched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People set fire to two-wheelers after a youth died of a gunshot wound during a religious procession

A day after the brutal killing of a man during the religious procession going to immerse Goddess Durga's idol, the family of the victim, along with thousands of protestors reached the Tehsil with the dead body and started a demonstration. Meanwhile, the angry protestors torched several properties including a private hospital and a two-wheelers showroom.

Police shells tear gas

The local administration resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the protestors. The incident was reignited today when the dead body of the victim reached his village after post-mortem in the morning. The communal tension made the situation sensitive in the Mahsi Tehsil of the Behraich district since yesterday.

What ignited communal tensions?

Notably, the tensions escalated after Ram Gopal Mishra, a native of Rehua Mansoor village, who was walking with the group, was shot by a member of another community in Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said. He was shot over the playing of music during a procession.

Apart from Mishra, around a dozen others were injured in the violence. Soon after the incident, multiple Hindu organisations came to the streets demanding action. Taking swift action, the Superintendent of Police suspended Hardi Police Station head SK Verma was suspended. Mahsi Outpost in-charge Shiv Kumar was also suspended.

Reacting to the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, stating that those responsible will face strict action. The Chief Minister emphasised that the perpetrators will not be spared.

CM Yogi further directed the officers to identify the miscreants and take strict action. He, however, directed the administration, "Idol immersion must continue. Communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersion done on time."