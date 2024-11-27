Maharashtra CM's race nears end as Eknath Shinde backs BJP for top post: Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday held a press conference clearing all speculations about his next move. His presser comes at a time when everyone is closely watching his next move, whether he backs the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the chief minister post or not. Shinde said that he is not upset and will full endorse the BJP's candidate for the Maharashtra CM's post, thus clearing the way for Devendra Fadnavis.

Here are the top quotes from Eknath Shinde's press conference:

I thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented.

Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They (PM Modi and Shah) have always stood with me.

For the past 2-4 days, you must have seen rumours that someone is miffed. We are not people who get miffed. I spoke with the PM yesterday and told him that there is no obstruction from our end in forming the government (in Maharashtra). You make a decision.

The BJP's decision (on the CM post) is the final. Who is the leader of the NDA? PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. So, I told both of them that there was no problem from our end in forming the government in Maharashtra. You take a decision, and we will accept the decision.

Whatever decision is made by the senior leaders of the BJP regarding the CM post, their candidate will be fully supported by the Shiv Sena.

A meeting of all three parties (of Mahayuti) will be held with Shah tomorrow (November 28). Detailed discussions will be held in that meeting. After that, a decision will be made.

I have always worked as a worker. I never considered myself a Chief Minister. CM means Common Man; I worked by considering this. We should work for people. I have seen the pain of citizens and how they ran their households.

Also read: Eknath Shinde withdraws from Maharashtra CM's race, clears way for BJP's Devendra Fadnavis