Eknath Shinde withdraws from Maharashtra CM's race, clears way for BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM face: Ending days of suspense over Chief Minister's name in Maharashtra, caretaker-CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday addressed a press conference and withdrew himself from CM's race. He also thanked the people of the state for a landslide victory. He also cleared that he is not a person who would be upset for any post or position. In a big hint that he might step down as the CM, he said that he will agree to whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide for him. The Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the elections, bagging 230 of 288 assembly seats.

"I am not upset, nor am I angry. For the past 2-4 days you must have seen rumours that someone is miffed. We are not people who get miffed...I spoke with the PM yesterday and told him that there is no obstruction from our end in forming the government (in Maharashtra). You make a decision. BJP's decision is the final. Who is the leader of NDA? PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. So, I called up both of them that there is no problem from our end in forming the government in Maharashtra. You make a decision and we will accept the decision...Whatever decision is made by the senior leaders of the BJP regarding the CM post, their candidate will be fully supported by Shiv Sena...," Eknath Shinde announced.

He said, "I Thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented... Amith Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They have always stood with me," and added, "I am happy and satisfied with my two-and-a-half-year tenure. We rebelled and moved forward taking Balasaheb's ideas."

After leading the BJP-led coalition to a massive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the chief minister's post, arrived in the national capital late Monday night for meetings with top party leaders. As per sources, Shiv Sena chief and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde wants his son Shrikant Shinde as Maharashtra Deputy CM in Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet.

Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister, paving the way for the appointment of a new government amid haggling by his Shiv Sena faction for continuity and the BJP pressing for its candidate for the top post. The uncertainty surrounding the selection of Shinde's successor remains, as coalition leaders have yet to reach a consensus on the candidate.