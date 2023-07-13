Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to launch 'Jansampark Abhiyan' from today amid ongoing political developments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will start a tour of the state from his home turf Thane City on July 13

Maharashtra politics: Amid the recent political developments in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to launch the "Jansampark Abhiyan" across the state from Thursday. During this, he will start a tour of the state from his home turf Thane City on July 13.

The Chief Minister will be hitting the road days after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state on July 2. According to sources, CM Shinde is likely to meet Shiv Sena leaders, office bearers and workers of all 36 districts of the state. Besides, he will also be addressing public meetings.

CM Shine to address party leaders

As the first phase of his state-wide tour is kicking off, the CM will also be addressing Shiv Sena leaders at 6 pm in Thane City on Thursday. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Pune, Kolhapur and Navi Mumbai in the first phase of his tour. According to a spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, the aim of the tour is to bolster the party and reach out to the people ahead of the next year's elections.

Shinde's remarks on Ajit Pawar's inclusion to govt

On July 6, CM Shinde dismissed the reports claiming his chief ministerial chair is in danger after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the state government. Speaking to the media, he said nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the state ministry.

The CM also described as "rumours spread by opposition" reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy following the recent political development in the state. His remarks came after some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the state government.