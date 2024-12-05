Maharashtra Cabinet: BJP to keep Home, Finance | Here's how ministries to be divided in Mahayuti alliance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar look on as Deputy CM Eknath Shinde gets felicitated by Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sujata Saunik at the Cabinet meeting, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Cabinet: In a significant political development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made a strong return as Maharashtra Chief Minister during a grand oath-taking ceremony at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Thursday evening. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar also took the oath as Deputy Chief Ministers, marking a new chapter in the state's governance.

No other ministers were sworn in today. The ministry will be expanded next week, ahead of the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.

Cabinet allocation breakdown

As per the sources, the BJP is anticipated to get 20 ministries, including key portfolios such as Home and Finance. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena and NCP are expected to be allocated 13 and 10 ministries respectively.

BJP: 20

Shiv Sena: 13

NCP: 10

During its first meeting held in the evening, the state cabinet recommended to the Governor that the assembly session for administering the oath to newly elected MLAs be conducted from December 7 to 9, with the election of the House Speaker scheduled for the final day of the session.

Fadnavis takes charge as 20th CM of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took charge of their new official responsibilities at the state secretariat `Mantralaya' here after taking oath of office on Thursday evening.

Fadnavis, 54, is the 20th chief minister (not counting multiple terms) since the Maharashtra state was formed in 1960.

The three leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance were sworn in at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several states, Union ministers, industry leaders and film stars, among others.

