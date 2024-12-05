Maharashtra: How did BJP, aides convince Eknath Shinde to become Deputy CM under Fadnavis?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra party President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and party leader Praful Patel

Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde is set to take the oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Shinde, who served as Chief Minister in the previous Mahayuti coalition government, was reportedly not happy with relinquishing the top position to BJP, making him initially hesitant to accept the deputy CM role.

However, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant announced that Shinde has agreed to assume the position and will be sworn in during a ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

How was Shinde persuaded for post of Deputy CM?

Eknath Shinde's decision to accept the position of Deputy Chief Minister was reportedly the result of a collective persuasion effort by prominent Shiv Sena MLAs and leaders. According to Uday Samant, the sequence unfolded as follows:

All the prominent MLAs and leaders of Shiv Sena today met Eknath Shinde and requested him to join the government. They emphasised the importance of his presence in the government.

The leaders highlighted that the schemes initiated under his leadership required his active involvement to ensure their continuity and effective implementation. They expressed concerns that without his participation, these schemes could be affected.

After consistent appeals from his colleagues, Eknath Shinde agreed to join the government.

Following Shinde's decision, a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders met Fadnavis. During the meeting, Fadnavis handed over a formal letter supporting Shinde's appointment as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Shiv Sena delegation then submitted the letter to the Raj Bhavan, making Shinde's appointment official and paving the way for his swearing-in ceremony.

Amid these developments, BJP leader Girish Mahajan visited Shinde at the Varsha Bungalow. Their hour-long discussion further solidified the arrangement. After the meeting, Mahajan assured the media that "All is well."

Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM

BJP legislature party leader Fadnavis would take oath as chief minister, while Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar would be sworn in as his deputies at the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Samant's announcement in the afternoon ended the uncertainty over Shinde's role in the new Mahayuti government.

The formation of the new government comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls and results on November 23.

Together with allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats in the 288-member House.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 'No ministerial posts if Shinde doesn't become Deputy CM', says Shiv Sena's Uday Samant

Also Read: Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis visits Siddhivinayak Temple before taking oath | VIDEO