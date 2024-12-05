Devendra Fadnavis holds first cabinet meet, releases Rs 5 lakh aid for THIS special cause

Follow us on Image Source : X/DEVENDRA FADNAVIS Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

First Maharashtra Cabinet meeting: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed his first file on Thursday, approving a Rs 5 lakh aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for a bone marrow transplant.

This came soon after Fadnavis his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took charge of their new official responsibilities at the state secretariat `Mantralaya' in Mumbai after taking oath of office on Thursday evening.

Rs 5 lakh aid for patient awaiting bone marrow transplant

The Rs 5 lakh assistance has been granted to a man from Pune named Chandrakant Kurhade. His wife had requested financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for her husband's bone marrow transplant treatment.

Chief Minister Fadnavis chaired the first cabinet meeting of the new government and interacted with senior officials.

In the cabinet meeting, the new Chief Minister instructed the administration to work with more speed and enthusiasm. He emphasised that the government must work quickly to meet the expectations of the people.

Fadnavis urged officials to increase their pace and focus on making thoughtful decisions that ensure sustainable development. He highlighted the need to go deeper in their approach and prioritize long-term growth while making decisions.

Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra CM; Shinde, Pawar take oath as deputy CMs

The three leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance were sworn in at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of several states, Union ministers, industry leaders and film stars, among others.

On reaching Mantralaya, the three leaders were given a traditional welcome by the staff. Fadnavis and his deputies then offered floral tributes to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jijabai, B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule.

