Devendra Fadnavis oath-taking ceremony: From PM Modi to Mukesh Ambani, here's full guest list

Devendra Fadnavis oath-taking ceremony: BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5:30 pm today. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as his deputies.
The swearing-in ceremony will have 42,000 attendees. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and chief ministers and deputy CMs of NDA-rules states will attend the event. Apart from the political stalwarts, the invitation has been sent to business tycoons, sports personalities and actors from the Marathi and Bollywood film industries.
Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions. More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.
Here's a full guest list
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah
- Union ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among others
- CMs and Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states
- Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other major political leaders of the state
- Business tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani,
- Former Maharashtra CMs
- More than 100 spiritual leaders
- Renowned personalities from Marathi and Bollywood film industries
- Famous personalities from academics and literature
- BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena workers
- Beneficiaries of the 'Ladki Bahin' initiative
Invitations has been sent to the following people
- Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani
- Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay Devendra Kumar Upadhyay
- Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shri Ram Nene
- Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal
- Khushi Kapoor
- Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly
- Shalini Piramal
- Siddharth Roy
- Nita Ambani
- Radhika Ambani
- Noyal Tata
- Deepak Parikh
- Kumar Mangalam Birla
- Ajay Piramal
- Uday Kotel
- Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan
- Bollywood actor Salman Khan
- Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar
- Dilip Sanghvi
- Anil Ambani
- Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor
- Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh
- Gitanjali Kirloskar
- Manasi Kirloskar
- Birendra Saraf
- Wame Kanade
- Anil Kakodkar
- Manoj Saunik
- Rohit Shetty
- Boney Kapoor
- Ekta Kapoor
- Shraddha Kapoor
- Jay Kotek
- Vikrant Massey
- Jayesh Shah
