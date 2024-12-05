Devendra Fadnavis oath-taking ceremony: From PM Modi to Mukesh Ambani, here's full guest list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis oath-taking ceremony: BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5:30 pm today. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as his deputies.

The swearing-in ceremony will have 42,000 attendees. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and chief ministers and deputy CMs of NDA-rules states will attend the event. Apart from the political stalwarts, the invitation has been sent to business tycoons, sports personalities and actors from the Marathi and Bollywood film industries.

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions. More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.

Here's a full guest list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union ministers JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, among others

CMs and Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other major political leaders of the state

Business tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani,

Former Maharashtra CMs

More than 100 spiritual leaders

Renowned personalities from Marathi and Bollywood film industries

Famous personalities from academics and literature

BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena workers

Beneficiaries of the 'Ladki Bahin' initiative

Invitations has been sent to the following people

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani

Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shri Ram Nene

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Khushi Kapoor

Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly

Shalini Piramal

Siddharth Roy

Nita Ambani

Radhika Ambani

Noyal Tata

Deepak Parikh

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Ajay Piramal

Uday Kotel

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar

Dilip Sanghvi

Anil Ambani

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Gitanjali Kirloskar

Manasi Kirloskar

Birendra Saraf

Wame Kanade

Anil Kakodkar

Manoj Saunik

Rohit Shetty

Boney Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Jay Kotek

Vikrant Massey

Jayesh Shah

