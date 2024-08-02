Maharashtra ATS busts illegal telephone exchange in Thane, suspected of terror links

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has dismantled an illegal telephone exchange in Thane district, potentially used for terror-related activities, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old man. Officials announced the development on Friday.

This unauthorized exchange, operational in Bhiwandi for over eighteen months, is suspected of routing international calls to appear as local ones. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) estimates the operation caused a government loss exceeding Rs 3 crore.

'ATS raided two location in Bhiwandi'

Based on precise intelligence, the ATS raided two locations on Wednesday, targeting the illegal exchange at New Gauripada and Roshan Baugh in Bhiwandi. The operation led to the seizure of significant equipment, including 9 SIM boxes, 246 SIM cards, 8 routers, 191 antennas, and an inverter.

The SIM boxes were utilized to convert incoming VoIP (Voice-over-Internet Protocol) international calls into local GSM calls, effectively masking their origin and making them seem like local calls.

'Case registered under Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita'

Meanwhile, Jafar Babu Usman Patel, aged 40, was arrested for operating the illegal exchange along with his aides. Patel and his associates were running the exchange for financial gain.

Authorities have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, the Indian Telegraph Act, the Telecommunications Act, and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act. An in-depth investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from PTI)

