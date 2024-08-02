Maharashtra: Five evacuated, two missing as tractor overturns while crossing Krishna River in Kolhapur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An image showing people at the Krishna River in Kolhapur.

At least five people have been evacuated and two are still missing after a tractor overturned while crossing the Krishna River in Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra on Friday. According to the information, the accident occurred when the tractor lost control and flipped, plunging its passengers into the rushing waters.

Upon receiving the information, emergency response teams immediately rushed to the spot. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which had a team stationed at Shitol, immediately deployed its personnel to the site to carry out the search and rescue operation. Local authorities were quick to respond as well, arriving at the location shortly after the incident to assist in rescue efforts and to provide necessary support. Meanwhile, efforts are currently underway to locate and rescue those who were swept away.

"At Akiwat, Taluka Shirol, District Kolhapur, 7 persons fell into the river after the tractor-trolley overturned into it. 5 people have already been evacuated by civilians and 2 persons are still missing," NDRF said, as per ANI.

It should be mentioned here that several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities.

