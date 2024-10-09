Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
  Maharashtra assembly elections: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi releases candidate list, all ten candidates Muslim

Maharashtra Assembly Elections are slated to be held later this year and the VBA has declared its second list of candidates.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 13:38 IST
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar.
Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar.

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Wednesday (October 9) announced its second list of 10 candidates featuring all Muslim candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated later this year. 

India Tv - Candidate list

Candidate list

Earlier on September 21, the party announced its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated later this year. Announcing the names of the candidates during a press conference in Mumbai, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said that Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will contest from Raver assembly seat in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held mid-November.

