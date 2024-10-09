Maharashtra assembly elections: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi releases candidate list, all ten candidates Muslim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar.

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Wednesday (October 9) announced its second list of 10 candidates featuring all Muslim candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated later this year.

Earlier on September 21, the party announced its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated later this year. Announcing the names of the candidates during a press conference in Mumbai, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said that Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will contest from Raver assembly seat in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held mid-November.