Maharashtra polls: Shinde's Shiv Sena announces 15 candidates, including 2 allies, fields Shaina NC

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: In the wake of upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has released its third list of 15 candidates, putting up Shaina NC from Mumbadevi constituency, Shashikant Narsingrao Khedekar from Shindkhed Raja, Rajesh Govardhan More from Kalyan Rural and Ajit Bappasaheb Pingle from Dharashiv seat among others. Shaina NC will be locked in a contest with Congress leader Amin Patel.

Out of 15 seats, the Eknath Shinde's party shared two seats with its allies Jan Surajya Shakti Paksha and Rajarshi Sahuvikas Aghadi. Jan Surajya Shakti Paksha's Ashokrao Mane has been fielded from Hatkanangale seat, while Rajarshi Sahuvikas Aghadi's candidate Rajendra Shamgonda Patil Yedrawakar has been given the ticket from Shirol.

CM Shinde files nomination paper

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Ajit Pawar and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar filed their nomination papers for the November 20 assembly polls. While Shinde is contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane, Pawar is fighting from the stronghold Baramati and the Leader of Opposition in the assembly Wadettiwar submitted his nomination form for Brahmapuri seat. Shinde was accompanied by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when he filed his nomination papers. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

