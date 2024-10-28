Maharashtra polls: Eknath Shinde income falls 50% in five years | Know how much wealth Shiv Sena leader posses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amidst the election campaign, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today (October 28) filed his nomination papers for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane for the November 20 assembly polls. Along with the nomination, CM Shinde disclosed his assets, providing detailed information on his financial holdings and property. Let us know the details of his entire assets.

However, the total assets of the CM and his wife have gone up from 11.56 crore in 2019 to Rs 37.68 crore in 2023-24, a rise of 225 per cent, the affidavit showed.

CM Shinde's income falls 50 per cent

The Chief Minister has informed in his affidavit that his income has dipped by about 50 per cent in 2023-24 when compared to 2018-19. Notably, during the financial year 2023-24, Shinde's income was Rs 34,81,135, which was Rs 61,00,841 in 2018-19. However, during this period, his wife's income increased from Rs 9,94,096 to Rs 15,83,972, a rise of 59 per cent, during this period.

He said in his election affidavit that he has Rs 26,000 in cash, while his wife has Rs 2 lakh in cash. Shinde and his wife have investments of Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 7.77 crore, respectively, as per the affidavit.

How much is immovable property?

Apart from all this, it has been told in the affidavit that CM Shinde has immovable property worth about Rs 13.38 crore while his wife has immovable property worth Rs 15.08 crore. At the same time, Shinde has liabilities of Rs 5.29 crore while his wife's liabilities are Rs 9.99 crore.

Shinde will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Kedar Dighe, the nephew of the CM's mentor Anand Dighe, from his home turf.

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With PTI inputs)

