Maharashtra Polls: BJP shares four seats with allies, Ramdas Athawale's party to field candidate from Kalina

Image Source : PTI BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a list of four constituencies it will share with its allies. Among these, the Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI) has been allocated the Kalina seat, with Amarjeet Singh set to be the candidate.

Additionally, Ravi Rana has been awarded the Badnera seat, while Ratnakar Guttte from the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) has also received a constituency. The Jan Suraj Party, led by Vinay Kore, has been granted a seat as well.

Ramdas Athawale announced the RPI's nomination for the Kalina seat, reinforcing the party's commitment to the coalition. This allocation reflects the BJP's strategy to consolidate support among its allies in a competitive electoral landscape.