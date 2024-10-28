Maharashtra polls: Sharad Pawar's NCP releases another list, gives ticket to Anil Deshmukh's son from Katol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar today (October 28) announced its fourth list of seven candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, giving a ticket to Salil Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, from Katol constituency.

With the new list, the NCP-SP has declared 83 candidates so far.

Check full list here:

Prabhakar Gharge from Man Salil Anil Deshmukh from Katol Vaibhav Sadashiv Patil from Khanapur Arunadevi Pisal from Wai Ramesh Thorat from Dand Sharad Med from Pusad Sandeep Bedse from Sindkheda

MVA candidates

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has announced a total 267 candidates as follows:

Congress: 99 candidates

Shiv Sena (UBT): 85 candidates

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): 83 candidates

The candidates are yet to be announced for 21 seats.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

