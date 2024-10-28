Monday, October 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra polls: BJP names 25 candidates in new list, Fadnavis's PA Sumit Wankhede to make poll debut | LIST

Maharashtra polls: BJP names 25 candidates in new list, Fadnavis's PA Sumit Wankhede to make poll debut | LIST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Mumbai
Updated on: October 28, 2024 15:41 IST
Maharashtra elections, Maharashtra polls, BJP, PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (October 28) released its third list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, fielding  Sumit Wankhede, the personal assistant (PA) of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, from Arvi seat.

BJP has re-nominated sitting MLA Bharti Lavekar from Versova and Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East, despite earlier speculations that both might lose their tickets.

Check full list here

Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll

The party has also fielded Santuk Marotrao Hambarde for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll. The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan in August.

The Congress has named Ravindra Chavan, the son of the late Chavan, as its candidate for the Nanded parliamentary seat bypoll.

Bypolls to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 20 along with Maharashtra Assembly polls and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections. The results for the bypolls will be announced on November 23.

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. 

Also Read: Puja Khedkar's father affidavit sparks fresh controversy: 'Divorce, marriage and then again divorce'

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly elections: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, others file nomination ahead of polls

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement