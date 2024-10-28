Maharashtra polls: BJP names 25 candidates in new list, Fadnavis's PA Sumit Wankhede to make poll debut | LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (October 28) released its third list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, fielding Sumit Wankhede, the personal assistant (PA) of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, from Arvi seat.

BJP has re-nominated sitting MLA Bharti Lavekar from Versova and Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East, despite earlier speculations that both might lose their tickets.

Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll

The party has also fielded Santuk Marotrao Hambarde for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll. The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of sitting Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan in August.

The Congress has named Ravindra Chavan, the son of the late Chavan, as its candidate for the Nanded parliamentary seat bypoll.

Bypolls to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 20 along with Maharashtra Assembly polls and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections. The results for the bypolls will be announced on November 23.

Maharashtra elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

