Puja Khedkar's father affidavit sparks fresh controversy: 'Divorce, marriage and then again divorce'

After Puja Khedkar, her father, Dilip Khedkar, now finds himself at the center of controversy, following his recent declaration of marital status in the affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Dilip Khedkar, who filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Ahmednagar South constituency, declared himself as "divorced" in this latest affidavit, contrasting with his previously declared status of being "married" to Manorama Khedkar in the affidavit submitted for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his previous affidavit for the Lok Sabha polls, where he contested the Ahmednagar seat on a Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi ticket, Khedkar listed himself as married to Manorama Khedkar and disclosed their jointly owned properties, describing their household as an “undivided Hindu family.” However, the recent affidavit stands in stark contrast with the information submitted earlier.

'Divorce finalised in 2010'

It is pertinent to note that amid the controversy, an India Today report stated that Dilip and Manorama Khedkar first filed for divorce in the Pune Family Court in 2009, finalizing their separation on June 25, 2010, by mutual consent. Despite the legal separation, the two reportedly continued living together in Manorama Khedkar's bungalow in Pune's Baner area.

Dilip Khedkar booked for threatening Tehsildar at Pune Collectorate

Meanwhile, in other news, Dilip Khedkar has also recently encountered legal issues after police registered a case against him for allegedly threatening and obstructing a public servant at the Pune Collectorate. According to sources, the case arose around the time when Puja Khedkar joined the Pune Collectorate as a trainee IAS officer. The FIR mentions that Dilip Khedkar frequently visited the office, allegedly pressuring a tehsildar and other government employees to allocate a separate cabin for Puja.

