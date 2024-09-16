New Thackeray in politics? Raj Thackeray's son Amit likely to contest Maharashtra polls

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/ @AMITTHACKERAY Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray with his son Amit Thackeray

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election is likely to see another Thackeray family member entering the fray as Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, has expressed his desire to contest the upcoming polls. This was revealed during a party meeting held on Monday (September 16).

Sources indicate that Amit Thackeray, currently serving as the President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, expressed his interest in contesting the election himself. He also urged prominent party leaders to enter the election battlefield during what is expected to be a highly watched assembly poll.

Amit Thackeray to contest from which assembly constituency?

While sources suggested that Amit Thackeray may contest from the Mahim, Bhandup, or Magathane Assembly Constituencies in Mumbai, a final decision on his political debut will be made once Raj Thackeray gives his confirmation. Amit Thackeray, responding to calls from party leaders urging him to run, has stated that he is ready to contest from any constituency.

Raj Thackeray announces MNS will contest alone in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Notably, in July, MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced that his party would go solo in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. "We will fight 200 to 250 seats in the state elections," Raj Thackeray said. He had previously extended unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

