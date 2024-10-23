Maharashtra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis to file nomination from Nagpur South-West seat on THIS date, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination papers from the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency on Friday (October 25). The BJP has already released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. As per a BJP release, the party's Nagpur-South candidate Mohan Mate and Nagpur-East candidate Krishna Khopde will also file their nominations at the Nagpur district collectorate on October 25.

Before filing the papers, Fadnavis and the other two leaders will pay floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at Sanvidhan square, said city BJP chief Bunty Kukde, the release added.

57 candidates filed nomination papers on Day 1

On Tuesday, as many as 57 candidates filed nomination papers, the first day of the exercise for the November 20 assembly polls in Maharashtra, Election Commission (EC) officials said. The Nawapur constituency in Nandurbar district saw four nominations, followed by three in Khed Alandi and Shevagoan in Pune and Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) districts, respectively, according to data shared by the EC. The nomination process ends on October 29 and papers of candidates will be scrutinised the next day. The last day to withdraw nomination papers is November 4.

BJP releases its first list of candidates

The BJP has released its first list of 99 candidates for the election to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. The list includes the names of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Selar, fielded from the Vandre West seat, and senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane, fielded from Kankavli, a seat he currently represents in the assembly. The BJP has fielded its Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamthi, former state president Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud and former chief minister Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan from Bhokar.

