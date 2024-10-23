Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS releases third list of 13 candidates | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : MNS (X) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) released its third list of 13 candidates today (October 23) ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray-led MNS on October 21 announced the candidature of Avinash Jadhav and Raju Patil from Thane and Kalyan Rural constituencies, respectively, for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Thackeray declared the names of the contestants at a function where he inaugurated the MNS election campaign office on the Kalyan Shilphata Road in Thane district. The MNS had declared to go solo at the hustings without joining ruling or opposition alliances.

"I will oversee the filing of nomination papers for Jadhav and Patil on October 24," the MNS chief said.

MNS had won one seat each in the 2014 and 2019 elections.