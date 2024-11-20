Maharashtra Assembly Elections: A step-by-step guide for first-time voters to find their polling booth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra is set to vote on Wednesday, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback in the assembly polls. Polling will be held in all the 288 assembly seats on November 20 and votes will be counted on Saturday (November 23).

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is banking on its popular schemes like "Majhi Ladki Bahin" for women to help it retain power. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's use of "Batenge toh katenge" and PM Modi's "Ek hai toh safe hai” slogans.

As the state is going for the polls, first-time voters might feel overwhelmed with the process. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you easily locate your polling booth and ensure a smooth voting experience.

Eligibility

Every person, irrespective of gender and other differences, who above the age of 18, is eligible to vote.

Check if your name is list in the electoral roll which is also called the voter list. You can verify this through the Electoral Registration Officer of your area.

Register your name for only one Assembly constituency to avoid legal complications.

What are the documents required on voting day?

In order to cast your vote without any problems, you will need to carry one of the following documents as proof of identity:

Voter ID Card (EPIC)

Aadhar card

PAN card

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

Service identity card

Bank/Post Office passbook with a photo

Driving license

Passport

Smart code issued by RGI under NPR

Pension document

Official cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

MNREGA job card

What to expect at the polling booth?

Before entering the polling booth, remember that electronic devices such as mobile phones, cameras, and other gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the polling premises. Ensure you leave them at home or entrust them to a companion before entering the booth.

Verification process: A polling officer will verify your name on the voter list and request your ID proof. Inking and documentation: After verification, your index finger will be inked, and you’ll receive a slip for acknowledgment. You will be asked to sign in a register. Proceed to the voting booth: Hand over the slip to the third polling officer, display your inked finger, and enter the polling booth. Casting your vote: Inside the booth, you’ll see the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Press the button corresponding to the election symbol of your preferred candidate. As soon as you press a button, you will hear a beep sound, confirming your vote. Verification via VVPAT machine: A slip will appear on the VVPAT machine’s transparent window, displaying the serial number, name, and election symbol of your chosen candidate for 7 seconds. This slip will then drop into the sealed VVPAT box.

NOTA option

If none of the candidates align with your choice, you have the option to select “None of the Above” (NOTA) at the bottom of the EVM. With this guide, you are equipped with the knowledge to confidently participate in the democratic process and contribute to the nation’s future.

