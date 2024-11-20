Wednesday, November 20, 2024
     
Maharashtra Assembly Elections LIVE: Voting begins across 288 seats amid tight security in NDA vs MVA face-off

Maharashtra Assembly Elections LIVE: Maharashtra is poised for an intense political showdown between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti Alliance.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Mumbai Updated on: November 20, 2024 7:30 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra commenced today (November 20), with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aiming to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance seeking a strong comeback. Voting will be held till 6 pm on Wednesday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling. A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray for the fierce contest. Among these candidates, 2,086 are independents. Rebels are in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party’s official nominees.

Follow the blog for LIVE Updates

 

 

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    People should cast their vote wisely: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

    Nagpur, Maharashtra: After casting his vote, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, "People should use their democratic right and cast their vote wisely."

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UP Governor Ram Naik casts his vote in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Maharashtra: After casting his vote, former Uttar Pradesh Governor and BJP leader Ram Naik says, "I cast my vote in every election. Looking at the atmosphere of the last few months, I feel that Vidya Thakur (BJP candidate) will be elected from here..."

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Inquiry will be done: Ajit Pawar on allegations against Supriya Sule and Nana Patole

    On allegations against Supriya Sule and Nana Patole, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar said, "Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear."

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'This done out of frustration': Ashish Shelar on Sanjay Raut's 'note jihad' jibe at Vinod Tawde

    Ashish Shelar said, "Come out and carry out your responsibility...Be a part of the 'Vikas ki ganga' of your state." On BJP leader Vinod Tawde and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut's 'note jihad' jibe, he said, "Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut's party does 'cut jihad'. Their party speaks the language of caste, they sought votes in the name of caste but people cut them away...He (Vinod Tawde) himself said, come and investigate. But what was found? Neither cash, not Rs 5 Crores, or bag or diary...Holding a meeting is his right. This is an attack, they are losing so this has been done out of frustration..."

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Elections: Ashish Shelar casts his vote in Mumbai

    Maharashtra Elections: Mumbai BJP president and candidate from Bandra West assembly constituency, Ashish Shelar casts his vote at a polling station in St. Stanislaus High School of Bandra in Mumbai.

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Everyone should vote: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged people to vote as he said it is a citizen's duty. "In a democracy, voting is a responsibility of citizens. Every citizen must perform their duty. I always make it a point to vote first and do other works later on the polling day. I was in Uttaranchal (Uttarakhand) and decided to cut short my tour by a day and come for voting. I will return today," he said.

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Hopeful people of Baramati will make me victorious: Ajit Pawar after casting vote

    After casting his vote, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar said "Even during Lok Sabha, members of our family were contesting against each other and everyone has seen that. I tried to meet everyone in Baramati. I am hopeful that this time the people of Baramati will make me victorious...The people of Baramati will think about it (money distribution allegations against Vinod Tawde)..."

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Governor appeals people to vote

    Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "Ours is the biggest democracy of the world. My appeal to all the youngsters, elders and women - they all should come and vote. Whomever they want to vote for is their choice but they should come out and vote. This is the basic duty of every citizen that whenever there is an election, we should go to the polling booth and vote..."

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Elections: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.  Mahayuti has fielded Rahul Narwekar (BJP) from here, he faces a contest from Maha Vikas Aghadi's Heera Devasi (Congress).

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Elections: Governor CP Radhakrishnan casts his vote in Mumbai

    Governor CP Radhakrishnan casts his vote at the polling booth at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, under Colaba Assembly constituency. Mahayuti has fielded Rahul Narwekar (BJP) from here, he faces a contest from Maha Vikas Aghadi's Heera Devasi (Congress).

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an X post said, "Today, votes will be cast for all the seats of Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to be a part of it with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of the festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to vote in large numbers."

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    I urge people to come out and vote: Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC

    Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi, Shaina NC said, "I have received the blessings of Maa Mumbadevi from the very first day... I hope that I work in service of the people and public interest...On hand there is our PM and on the other is the CM, Deputy CM - there has been cooperation from everyone...When we have the blessings of Ma Mumbadevi, I believe that victory is certain...I urge the people to come out and vote because when you vote, you carry out your moral responsibility..."

    On NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and BJP leader Vinod Tawde, she says, "I don't want to go into any speculation. This is the day of the decision...The manner in which Mahayuti govt has worked, we want to work at the same speed..."

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ajit Pawar arrives at polling station in Baramati to cast vote

    Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar arrives at a polling station in Baramati to cast his vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Elections 2024: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at polling booth in Nagpur

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote in Nagpur.

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC offers prayers at Mumba Devi Temple

    Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi constituency Shaina NC offered prayers at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai.

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Voting for Maharashtra Election begins

    Polling began Wednesday morning in the Maharashtra assembly elections, where the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine is hoping for a strong comeback. Voting began in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23. Over 9.7 crore voters will be choosing from among the 4,136 candidates in the fray, the official said.

  • Nov 20, 2024 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Amravati

    Mock polling underway at a polling booth in the Amravati Assembly constituency.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    How to search your voter ID using EPIC number

    To cast your votes in Maharashtra, voters must provide voter IDs or other legitimate ID proof to the polling booth. The polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. The voters can find the polling booth and all the information online even before reaching for voting.

    How to find voters list with phone number

    • First you need to log in the official website at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and pick your language and state.
    • On the home page, fill in your registered mobile number and captcha code. 
    • Then press on the ‘Send OTP’ option and get the one-time password.
    • Then, you enter the OTP and press on ‘Search’.
    • Finally, your name and other details will be showcased on the voters' list.

    How to find voters list via EPIC number

    • First log in to the official site at electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and choose your language.
    • On the home page, enter your EPIC number and key in the captcha code in the provided space.
    • Press on ‘search’.
    • Finally, you name and other details will be showcased on the voters' list.
  • Nov 20, 2024 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra Election Voter Slip: A step-by-step guide to download it

    To cast your vote on Wednesday, ensure you have both your voter slip and voter ID card. The voter slip is usually sent by the poll officer to your registered address. If you haven't received it yet, you can download it online.

    Here is a step-by-step guide to download your voter slip online:

    • To download the voter slip, visit the Election Commission of India's website https://voters.eci.gov.in/
    • You will find the E-PIC Download section on the right-hand side of the page
    • A new webpage will open and you will be asked for registration
    • You need to feed your details to register on the site
    • After registration, you should log in
    • Then, enter EPIC number (voter ID card number) 
    • Click on the search option and you will see your name on the page
    • OTP will be sent to your mobile number for verification
    • After entering the OTP, you can easily download the voter slip
  • Nov 20, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra polls: Mumbai voter count crosses 1-crore mark

    The voter count in Mumbai has crossed the one crore mark, up from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, a civic official said. At the time of the Lok Sabha polls, Mumbai had 98,95,602 eligible voters, including 25,16,667 in the island city and 74,64,974 in the suburban district, as per EC data.

    "There are 1,02,29,708 voters in Mumbai for the assembly polls, comprising 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. There are 54,67,361 men, 47,61,265 women and 1,082 are transgender persons. Of these, a total of 1,46,859 voters are above the age of 85 years and 23,928 are persons with disabilities. A total of 2,288 are overseas voters and 1,475 service voters," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra election: QR codes introduced in Thane to help voters with polling booths

    In an attempt to boost voter turnout in Thane district, a one-click facility has been introduced for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections wherein voters only have to scan QR codes to find out about polling stations. The official said the QR codes will direct voters to their designated polling booths, providing them with critical information such as the exact location and address.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mock polling underway in Thane

    Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, in Thane. 

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Mumbai

    Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in Mumbai. Polling on all 288 Assembly constituencies of the state will begin at 7 am. 

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Pune

    Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in Mahatma Society Club House of Pune. 

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    660 crore seized before elections under MCC

    The seizures of cash, alcohol, and other items amid the poll code conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections amounted to Rs 660.16 crore, while 8,668 of 8,678 complaints lodged through the C-Vigil app were resolved.

    As per the information shared by the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer, 8,678 complaints were lodged across Maharashtra via the Election Commission's C-Vigil app from October 15, when the model code of conduct kicked in, to November 18. Of these, 8,668 complaints were resolved.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    4,136 candidates are contesting in Maharashtra

    According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray for the assembly elections in Maharashtra, up from 3,239 in 2019. The number of candidates has increased by 28 per cent this time compared to the 2019 state assembly elections.

    Among these candidates, 2,086 are independents. Rebels are in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party's official nominees.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Over 30 000 cops deployed in Mumbai

    More than 30,000 police personal have been deployed on security duty in Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly elections to be held on Wednesday, officials said.  Elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and ensure smooth conduct of the elections, a police official said on Tuesday.

    Five additional commissioners of police, 20 deputy commissioners of police, 83 assistant commissioners of police, more than 2,000 other police officers and 25,000 personnel have been deployed, he said.  Additionally, three Riot Control Platoons have been put on duty for the purpose of maintaining order.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Key candidates in fray

    Key leaders in the fray include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, where he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from his stronghold, Nagpur South West, against Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe.

    NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is vying to retain Baramati, a traditional stronghold of the Pawar family, against Yungendra Pawar of NCP (SP). In Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) is seeking re-election from Worli in a Sena vs Sena contest against Shiv Sena's Milind Deora. Similarly, Amit Thackeray of MNS faces a triangular battle in Mahim against Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant. 

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    MVA seat-sharing

    The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates. Smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), are also contesting, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17 in the 288-member Lower House.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA seat-sharing

    The BJP is contesting the elections in 149 seats, Shiv Sena is in the fray in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. Notably, smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), are also contesting, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17 in the 288-member Lower House.

  • Nov 20, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Maharashtra assembly elections today

    The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine hoping for a strong comeback. Polling will begin in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and end at 6 pm, an election official said. The votes will be counted on November 23.

