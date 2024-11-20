Maharashtra Assembly Elections LIVE: Voting begins across 288 seats amid tight security in NDA vs MVA face-off

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi, Shaina NC said, "I have received the blessings of Maa Mumbadevi from the very first day... I hope that I work in service of the people and public interest...On hand there is our PM and on the other is the CM, Deputy CM - there has been cooperation from everyone...When we have the blessings of Ma Mumbadevi, I believe that victory is certain...I urge the people to come out and vote because when you vote, you carry out your moral responsibility..."

On NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and BJP leader Vinod Tawde, she says, "I don't want to go into any speculation. This is the day of the decision...The manner in which Mahayuti govt has worked, we want to work at the same speed..."