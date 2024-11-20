Maharashtra Assembly Elections LIVE: Voting begins across 288 seats amid tight security in NDA vs MVA face-off

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra commenced today (November 20), with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aiming to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance seeking a strong comeback. Voting will be held till 6 pm on Wednesday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling. A total of 4,136 candidates are in the fray for the fierce contest. Among these candidates, 2,086 are independents. Rebels are in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party’s official nominees.
