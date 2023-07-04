'There's no leader like Modi': Ajit Pawar heaps praise on PM after cabinet meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar praises PM Modi

Ajit praises PM Modi: Three days after joining the Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leader on Tuesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that there is no leader like him and there is no alternative to him.

“The country is marching ahead under his (Modi’s) leadership. We have joined the government to support him. There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him,” he said after the cabinet meeting.

The rival NCP factions geared up for crucial meetings post-split in what is likely to be a show of strength by them. The two sides will hold their separate conclaves on Wednesday, and it is expected that the meetings will clear the air around the number of MLAs both camps possess presently.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member House and the Ajit Pawar camp has claimed the support of 40 of them.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP will hold their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

While Sharad Pawar has called a meeting at 1 pm, Ajit Pawar will gather at 11 am.

“We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement,” Ajit Pawar said when asked if some members in the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.

Sharad Pawar takes legal opinion

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who suffered a major blow necessitated by party leader Ajit Pawar’s joining the rival alliance’s government, is now seeking legal opinion to deal with the crisis caused by his own nephew and claiming the support of most of the MLAs, sources said on Tuesday (July 4).

Sharad Pawar, who returned from Satara on Monday night, is holding discussions with legal experts on the ways to tackle the ongoing crisis, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

"Taking a legal opinion is necessary as this issue concerns Schedule 10 of the constitution," he said.

The NCP had moved a petition before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and sought the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and the eight MLAs who accompanied him to the Maharashtra government.

Sharad Pawar sacked NCP’s working president Praful Patel and general secretary Sunil Tatkare for their ‘anti-party activities’ after they attended the oath-taking ceremony of Ajit Pawar and other rebel MLAs.

On the other side, the Ajit faction has asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad from membership of the House.

Patel on Monday appointed Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislature party and Sunil Tatkare as the president of the state NCP unit.

(With PTI inputs)

