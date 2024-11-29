Friday, November 29, 2024
     
  4. Maharashtra accident: Nine killed, 25 injured as state transport bus overturns in Gondia

As per the police, the injured were rushed to the district government KTS Hospital in Gondia for treatment. There were 35 passengers on board when the accident occurred.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Published : Nov 29, 2024 15:45 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 16:21 IST
A state transport bus overturned in Maharashtra's Gondia district
Image Source : INDIA TV A state transport bus overturned in Maharashtra's Gondia district.

In a tragic incident, nine passengers lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries when a state transport bus overturned in Gondia district of Maharashtra, police said. As per the information, the incident occurred near Khajri village, where a state transport bus overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle. The accident happened around 12:30 pm when the bus was travelling from Bhandara to Gondia via Sakoli.

Eyewitnesses reported that over 35 passengers were on board, and the bus driver fled the scene following the crash. Local residents alerted the police and ambulance services, who promptly arrived at the site to rescue injured passengers. The injured were rushed to the district government KTS Hospital in Gondia for treatment.

Meanwhile, efforts to lift the overturned bus were underway with the help of a crane, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

 

