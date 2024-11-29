Good Samaritan! Chirag Paswan stops convoy to help road accident victims in Bihar | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chirag Paswan stops convoy to help road accident victims.

Bihar: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday (November 29) stopped his convoy and extended a helping hand to two men who were injured in a road accident near Bhagwanpur in Bihar.

Chirag was going from Patna to Darbhanga when he saw two unidentified persons on the road. He stopped at the spot and after finding that the two men were severely injured, Paswan asked his convoy to help the accident victims.

The injured were lying on the highway near Bhagwanpur. More details are awaited in this regard.