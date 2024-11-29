Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Good Samaritan! Chirag Paswan stops convoy to help road accident victims in Bihar | WATCH VIDEO

Bihar: Union Minister Chirag Paswan sent the injured persons to the nearby hospital in his car and also contacted the doctor.

Patna
Published : Nov 29, 2024 14:23 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 14:30 IST
Bihar: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday (November 29) stopped his convoy and extended a helping hand to two men who were injured in a road accident near Bhagwanpur in Bihar. 

Chirag was going from Patna to Darbhanga when he saw two unidentified persons on the road. He stopped at the spot and after finding that the two men were severely injured, Paswan asked his convoy to help the accident victims. 

The injured were lying on the highway near Bhagwanpur. More details are awaited in this regard. 

