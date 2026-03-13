LPG cylinder shortage: Maharashtra govt sets up control rooms, district panels to track situation

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has announced a series of measures to ensure uninterrupted domestic LPG supply across the state amid disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis. Authorities emphasised that there is no shortage of LPG and urged citizens not to panic, stating that cylinder availability in March is higher than what was recorded in the past six months.

According to an official release, Additional Chief Secretary Anil Diggikar from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has instructed all district authorities to closely track LPG distribution and maintain smooth supply operations. Control rooms have been activated at the state, divisional, district and taluka levels to provide real-time monitoring and support.

District committees to oversee supply and law and order

The government said that "district-level committees will be formed under district collectors" to avoid any disruption. These panels will include the superintendent of police, district supply officer and representatives from government oil companies. Their duties include monitoring the LPG supply chain, maintaining law and order and filing daily situation reports. In the Mumbai-Thane rationing area, a separate committee will operate under the Controller of Rationing with members such as the deputy commissioner of police and deputy controller (rationing).

Essential services to get priority LPG supply

Hospitals, government hostels, school and college messes, mid-day meal kitchens and ashram schools will receive priority LPG allocation, officials said. They have also been directed to consider alternative fuels like kerosene or coal wherever possible while ensuring adherence to norms of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

Govt to curb misinformation and improve public outreach

Meanwhile, the state has instructed officials to broadcast verified information daily through radio, FM channels, TV and newspapers to prevent rumours. Action will be taken against those spreading fake or misleading messages on social media, as per officials. Oil companies have additionally been asked to fix technical glitches on gas-booking apps and missed-call services. A WhatsApp-based grievance redressal system will also be activated, they added.

State boosts production to meet demand

Officials stated that Maharashtra's average LPG demand stands at around 9,000 metric tonnes per day. Refinery output has been increased to nearly 11,000 metric tonnes per day to meet rising requirements. An adequate stock of Piped Natural Gas is also available for households, they said.

The state confirmed that reserves of petrol and diesel remain sufficient, with refineries currently producing about 15,000 kilolitres of petrol and 38,000 kilolitres of diesel daily. Authorities reiterated that citizens "need not panic" as all necessary arrangements have been made to manage fuel supply efficiently.

ALSO READ: All retail outlets operational, production raised to 28%: Petroleum Ministry amid reports of LPG shortage