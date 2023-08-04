Leopard attacks sleeping dog at farm house in Maharashtra village

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Leopard attacks dog in Maharashtra village

Leopard attack: In yet another disturbing incident, a dog struggled for its survival after a leopard attack in Eklahare area of Tokavade village in Maharashtra.

The incident took place at a farm house in Tokawade village when the dog was sleeping during the night time.

The incident which was captured on CCTV shows a sleeping dog was nabbed by a leopard.

The leopard grabbed dog's neck. The unfortunate creature though tried to fight but the efforts were not enough to combat the wild cat.

However, the leopard didn't take the dog away and left brutally injured pet who eventually succumbed to injuries.

