Friday, August 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Leopard attacks sleeping dog at farm house in Maharashtra village

Leopard attacks sleeping dog at farm house in Maharashtra village

The leopard grabbed dog's neck. The unfortunate creature though tried to fight but the efforts were not enough to combat the big cat.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2023 17:03 IST
Leopard attacks dog in Maharashtra village
Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Leopard attacks dog in Maharashtra village

Leopard attack: In yet another disturbing incident, a dog struggled for its survival after a leopard attack in Eklahare area of Tokavade village in Maharashtra.

The incident took place at a farm house in Tokawade village when the dog was sleeping during the night time.

The incident which was captured on CCTV shows a sleeping dog was nabbed by a leopard.

The leopard grabbed dog's neck. The unfortunate creature though tried to fight but the efforts were not enough to combat the wild cat. 

However, the leopard didn't take the dog away and left brutally injured pet who eventually succumbed to injuries.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Father risks life, saves 4-year-old kid taken away by leopard

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand: Woman mauled to death by leopard in Champawat; CM assures help to family

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Leopard News

Latest News