Leopard gives birth to three cubs in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, heartwarming video surfaces

Leopard gives birth to three cubs in Chandrapur

A video of three leopard cubs went viral on social media in which young animals are seen lying on the ground. The video belongs to Chandrapur, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

A leopard came from the forest to the village Balapur Khurd village of Nagbhid tehsil of Chandrapur district and gave birth to three cubs in an abandoned building.

Villagers inform the forest department

A person had seen the leopard going out of the house two days ago. He informed the villagers about this. The villagers immediately informed the police and the forest department. The team of forest department and police reached there and when the team went inside the house, they saw that three cubs were sitting in one place in that house.

The village is situated on the outer circle of the forest. The population of this village is said to be 1,200 to 1,400. Villagers often sea the movement of leopards. The big cat comes in the village in search of food. Leopards hunt goats, dogs, cows and bulls in the villages. The forest department has warned the villagers to be cautious. The forest department is keeping an eye on leopards and leopard cubs by installing hiden cameras at various places.

