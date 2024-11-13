'Learn to stand on your own feet': SC asks Ajit Pawar team not to use Sharad Pawar photos during election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party not to use the photographs or videos of party founder Sharad Pawar - from whose side Pawar junior separated in July last year - during campaigning for next week's election.

A Supreme Court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan heard a plea by Pawar senior to stop his nephew using the symbol of a clock - the former undivided NCP's logo - to represent his party in this election and said 'Learn to stand on your own feet'.

The statement from the Supreme Court came after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said an old video of Sharad Pawar was being circulated - by the Ajit Pawar camp - and could be misunderstood as stating the two Pawars are not rivals, which would allow the nephew's faction to pick up extra votes.

Rejecting the plea by the Ajit Pawar camp, Justice Surya Kant said, "Whether or not it is old video... you have an ideological difference with Sharad Pawar and are fighting against him. Therefore... you should try to stand on your own legs."

Furthermore, the Supreme Court directed Ajit Pawar's office to issue a circular to party leaders and workers to not use the video in question or any other photograph or video of Sharad Pawar. "Find your own identity as a separate and distinct political party..." Justice Kant said, asking for a notice of compliance.