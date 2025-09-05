Justice Shree Chandrashekhar sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court: All you need to know On August 25, a three-member collegium led by CJI BR Gavai had recommended Justice Chandrashekhar's name. Earlier, he had served as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Mumbai:

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar on Friday was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The oath was administered to him by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti and state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and others.

Justice Chandrashekhar's appointment was cleared by the central government on Thursday and the announcement was made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on 'X' (formerly Twitter). "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Judge of the Bombay High Court as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court," he had said.

On August 25, a three-member collegium led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai had recommended Justice Chandrashekhar's name.

All you need to know about Justice Shree Chandrashekhar: