Justice Shree Chandrashekhar sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court: All you need to know

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar on Friday was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The oath was administered to him by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti and state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and others.
Justice Chandrashekhar's appointment was cleared by the central government on Thursday and the announcement was made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on 'X' (formerly Twitter). "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Judge of the Bombay High Court as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court," he had said.
On August 25, a three-member collegium led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai had recommended Justice Chandrashekhar's name.
All you need to know about Justice Shree Chandrashekhar:
- Born on May 25, 1965, Justice Chandrashekhar was serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
- A graduate of Delhi University, Justice Chandrashekhar did his graduation in law from the Campus Law Centre. He completed the course in 1993.
- Following the completion of his graduation, Justice Chandrashekhar enrolled himself in the Delhi State Bar Council on December 9, 1993, and started practising in Delhi. He used to handle both criminal and civil cases.
- Justice Chandrashekhar appeared in around 3,500 cases, largely before the Supreme Court, in nearly two decades of advocacy.
- On January 17, 2013, he was appointed as the Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi. On June 27, 2015, he became a permanent judge at the Jharkhand High Court.
- On December 29, 2023, he was appointed the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.
- In addition to this, Justice Chandrashekhar has also served as the standing counsel for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the State of Jharkhand in the Supreme Court.