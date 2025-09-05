Ajit Pawar responds to viral video of argument with woman IPS officer: 'Intention was not to...' The Maharashtra deputy chief minister said he remains committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law after a controversy over his heated phone call with a woman IPS officer in Solapur.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued a clarification on Friday after a purported video showing him in a heated exchange with a woman IPS officer went viral. Pawar stated that his only intention was to ensure calm on the ground and prevent the situation from escalating.

"My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further," he said in a post on X amid a raging row over his reported behaviour with the officer.

He added that he holds deep respect for the police force and its officers, especially women officers who serve with courage and distinction.

"I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law," he said.

What triggered the row

The controversy began after a video surfaced showing the Deputy Chief Minister allegedly admonishing a woman IPS officer who was in the middle of an operation against illegal excavation of murrum soil in Solapur.

"Suno, mai deputy chief minister bol raha hu aur aapko aadesh deta hu ki vo rokwao (Listen, I am the deputy chief minister and giving you the order to stop it)," Pawar was purportedly heard telling sub-divisional police officer Anjana Krishna over the phone of an NCP worker.

However, Krishna did not recognise his voice.

“Mai tere upar action lunga (I will take action against you)," Pawar then said to Krishna, who appeared to be on site with NCP workers.

"You want to see me, right? Give me your number or call me on WhatsApp. You will recognise my face, right?," he could be heard telling her over the call.

The viral video further showed Pawar making a video call to Krishna, instructing her to halt the action against illegal excavation of murrum. Krishna was then heard saying that she could not identify his voice, after which Pawar asked if she now recognised his face.

