'How dare you?': Ajit Pawar's heated argument with woman IPS officer over excavation goes viral As the officer could not recognise his voice, Ajit Pawar later made a video call, asking her to stop the action. However, Krishna, in response, said she had not realised she was speaking to Pawar. Later, the NCP leader asked her if she recognised him by face.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday landed in a controversy after a video of him purportedly forcing a woman IPS officer to halt action against illegal soil excavation in a village in Solapur went viral on social media.

Incident was reported two days ago

The incident was reported two days ago in Karmala taluka's Kurdu village, where sub-divisional police officer Anjana Krishna had gone to take action on complaints of illegal 'murrum' excavation — a material widely used in road construction.

Clashes broke out with villagers during the visit of the officer, prompting the local NCP workers to intervene. Party worker Baba Jagtap was seen in the video handing his phone to Krishna after dialling Ajit Pawar directly.

Ajit Pawar was heard speaking to Krishna from Jagtap's phone

In the video, that has gone viral on social media, Ajit Pawar was heard speaking to Krishna from Jagtap's phone.

"I can understand what you are saying, but I am unable to figure out if I am talking to the deputy Chief Minister. Can you please call me on my number directly?" the IPS officer asked.

Her reply made Pawar furious who responded back, threatening action against the IPS officer. "Ek min, main tere upar action lunga (I will take action against you. I am myself talking to you and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me. Take my number and make a WhatsApp call. Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (How dare you?)" the Maharashtra Deputy CM said.

"Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (how dare you)," he asked the officer.

IPS officer could not recognise Ajit Pawar’s voice

As the officer could not recognise his voice, the Deputy Chief Minister later made a video call, asking her to stop the action. However, Krishna, in response, said she had not realised she was speaking to Pawar. Later, the NCP leader asked her if she recognises him by face.

In the meantime, the Nationalist Congress Party defended Ajit Pawar, saying his remarks were misinterpreted. "Ajit Dada may have chided the IPS officer to pacify party workers. He didn't mean to halt the action completely," state party chief Sunil Tatkare said.

Moreover, NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe said that the video was being given the wrong colour. "In a democracy, even workers' grievances must be heard. Pawar only tried to manage the situation. The clip is being misrepresented," he said.