Jalgaon Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise leading/winning candidates

Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling was held on January 15 to elect the 75 corporators across 19 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Election Results
Jalgaon:

Voting for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation was held on January 15 to elect 75 corporators across 19 wards. There are 4,38,523 registered voters in the Jalgaon seat. Of these, 2,25,308 were male voters, 2,13,177 were female voters, and 38 were transgender voters. The contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

According to the 2011 Census, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation had a population of 4,60,228. The city recorded 2,40,590 males and 2,19,638 females, resulting in a sex ratio of 913 females per 1,000 males. Jalgaon reported a high literacy rate of 87.28 per cent, with male literacy marginally higher than female literacy. Children in the 0–6 age group accounted for 11.53 per cent of the total population. The city also has a significant Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population, highlighting its socially diverse demographic composition within Maharashtra.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation:

 Ward No.  Category  Leading/Winning candidate  Political party
1. 1A    
1B    
1C    
1D    
2.  2A Sagar Shamkant Sonawane  Shiv Sena
2B    
2C    
2D    
3. 3A    
3B    
3C    
3D    
4. 4A    
4B    
4C    
4D    
5. 5A    
5B    
5C    
5D    
6. 6A    
6B    
6C    
6D    
7. 7A Manoj BJP
7B Ankita Pankaj Patil BJP
7C Vishal Suresh Bhole BJP
7D    
8 8A    
8B    
8C    
8D    
9. 9A    
9B    
9C    
9D    
10. 10A    
10B    
10C    
10D    
11. 11A    
11B    
11C    
11D    

12.

 12A    
12B    
12C    
12D    
13. 13A    
13B    
13C    
13D    
14 14A    
14B    
14C    
14D    
15. 15A    
15B    
15C    
15D    
16. 16A    
16B    
16C    
16D    
17. 17A    
17B    
17C    
17D    
18. 18A    
18B    
18C    
19. 19A    
19B    
19C    
19D    
