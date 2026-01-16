Jalgaon Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise leading/winning candidates Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling was held on January 15 to elect the 75 corporators across 19 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Jalgaon:

Voting for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation was held on January 15 to elect 75 corporators across 19 wards. There are 4,38,523 registered voters in the Jalgaon seat. Of these, 2,25,308 were male voters, 2,13,177 were female voters, and 38 were transgender voters. The contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

According to the 2011 Census, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation had a population of 4,60,228. The city recorded 2,40,590 males and 2,19,638 females, resulting in a sex ratio of 913 females per 1,000 males. Jalgaon reported a high literacy rate of 87.28 per cent, with male literacy marginally higher than female literacy. Children in the 0–6 age group accounted for 11.53 per cent of the total population. The city also has a significant Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population, highlighting its socially diverse demographic composition within Maharashtra.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation: