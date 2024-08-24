IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Traffic moves through a flooded road after heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and other parts of Maharashtra starting Saturday. The alert predicted potential disruption due to heavy rains, advising caution for citizens. A low-pressure system over West Bengal and Jharkhand, along with another over the Arabian Sea, is expected to cause widespread rain across Maharashtra in the coming days.

Heavy rainfall expected in Konkan, Vidarbha regions

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, including Raigad and Ratnagiri, from August 24 onwards. This could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and disruption of normal life. An orange alert has also been issued for Pune, Satara, and several districts in Vidarbha, warning of heavy rains that may exceed 64.5 mm in 24 hours.

Precautionary SMS alerts sent to citizens

In response to the forecast, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sent SMS alerts to Mumbai residents, urging them to exercise caution. The IMD's warnings extend to other parts of Maharashtra, with a yellow alert for thunderstorms and moderate rain in several districts, excluding a few in western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Rainfall to continue due to low-pressure systems

The IMD attributed the expected rainfall to two low-pressure systems—one over West Bengal and Jharkhand, and the other over the Arabian Sea near Maharashtra's coast. These systems are likely to bring continued rainfall across the state over the next 48 hours. Orange alerts remain in place for Konkan and western Maharashtra on August 25 and 26.

