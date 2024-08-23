Maharashtra Bandh called off: We respect court's decision, says Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : X/@OFFICEOFUT Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Bandh called off: In view of a Bombay High Court ruling, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called off the 'Maharashtra Bandh' which was scheduled for August 24. His statement came hours after the Bombay High Court ruling, which restrained political parties or even individuals from calling for a Maharashtra Bandh. "The court should now show the same urgency in punishing the guilty of Badlapur incident. We do not accept the court's decision, but we respect it. This is not the time to approach the Supreme Court," Thackeray said in a press conference.

The Opposition group Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), had called for a Maharashtra Bandh to protest against the Badlapur incident. Earlier, Thackeray had stated that the Bandh was against the atrocities committed against women and there was no political motive behind it.

Uddhav Thackeray to sit with black band

Thackeray further stated, "Do people not have the right to express their emotions? Legal experts can weigh in on this. I never intended the bandh to involve violence or stone-pelting. I did not say that." The former Chief Minister also announced that he will personally sit with a black band on his face at 11 AM on Saturday in front of the Shiv Sena Bhavan.

Bombay High Court's order on bandh

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with a Maharashtra bandh over the sexual assault incident, on August 24 or any future date, saying such a protest will paralyse normal life. A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said if political parties and individuals were not restrained from proceeding with the call for bandh on Saturday, huge losses, not only in terms of economy and business but also essential services and basic amenities, including health services will occur, which needs to be prevented.

Why was Maharashtra Bandh called?

It should be noted here that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackrey had called for a Maharashtra bandh on Saturday to stage a protest against the Badlapur incident. He stated that the bandh was against the atrocities committed against women and there was no political motive behind it. Thackeray had also demanded the withdrawal of cases against those who had protested in Badlapur against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, warning that the opposition would have to hit the streets if it is not done.

