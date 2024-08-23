Sharad Pawar appeals for withdrawal of Maharashtra Bandh after Bombay High Court ruling

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday requested the withdrawal of the Maharashtra Bandh planned by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for Saturday, August 24. This comes hours after he had supported the bandh and confirmed that his party will participate in the protest. Pawar's U-turn came in view of a Bombay High Court ruling, which restrained political parties or even individuals from calling for a Maharashtra bandh. The bandh was called by the opposition alliance, which includes the NCP, to protest against the Badlapur sexual assault case.

In a post on X, Pawar said the bandh call was given in exercise of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, but the judiciary also needs to be respected.

"Due to time constraint, it is not possible to appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order (on bandh). The Indian judiciary is a constitutional body and in respect of the order given, the bandh call should be withdrawn," Pawar said after the HC ruling. The Rajya Sabha MP said there was tremendous anger over the shameful incident which took place in the Badlapur school and the bandh call was an attempt to draw the government's attention to the ire of people.

Congress not to participate in Bandh

Following Pawar's appeal, the Congress Party has also decided not to participate in the bandh. However, the party will hold a one-hour silent protest across the state on August 24. Maharashtra Congress announced that while it will not support the bandh out of respect for the Constitution, Congress leaders will wear black armbands from 11 am to 12 pm to express their opposition. Nana Patole will personally join the silent protest in Thane. "Honouring Bombay High Court judgement, all Congress leaders will protest in all Maharashtra district headquarters with black bands on their face/mouth from 11 AM to 12 noon against the cases of sexual harassment against women and failure of Maharashtra govt to prevent that. I will be part of the protest in Thane district," Patole said.

Bombay High Court's direction

Earlier in the day, the High Court prohibited political parties and individuals from calling for a Maharashtra bandh. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar, directed the Maharashtra government to take all necessary measures to prevent the bandh. The Bombay High Court issued a notice to all the political parties and asked them not to call any bandh on Saturday. The court also instructed the entire state machinery to take legal action against anyone who participates in the bandh.

Why was Maharashtra Bandh called?

It should be noted here that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackrey had called for a Maharashtra bandh on Saturday to stage a protest against the Badlapur incident. He stated that the bandh was against the atrocities committed against women and there was no political motive behind it. Thackeray had also demanded the withdrawal of cases against those who had protested in Badlapur against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, warning that the opposition would have to hit the streets if it is not done.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Bandh call should be dropped after HC order, action will be taken against violators: CM Shinde