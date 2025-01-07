HMPV cases in India: Nagpur confirms two new cases, country's total count reaches seven

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

HMPV cases in India: Amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in China, two new cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) was reported from Maharashtra's Nagpur, taking India's total count to seven. Two children, aged seven and 13, tested positive for HMPV at a private hospital in Nagpur. Both these children had coughs and fevers. Of the seven cases in India, two cases of HMPV have been reported in Bengaluru, Nagpur, and Tamil Nadu, while one case has been identified in Ahmedabad.

Notably, HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

Centre on HMVP

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday said the health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus, it was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration, he added.

"This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months. On recent reports, the cases of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries. WHO has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly with us," Nadda said.

"The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and integrated disease surveillance programme has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens is observed in India," Nadda said.

Maharashtra issues advisory

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government had issued health advisory.

In the wake of these developments, the Maharashtra health department issued a precautionary advisory even as the Union health ministry assured that it was closely monitoring the situation, with updates from WHO.

In the advisory, the Maharashtra government urged people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

The state government asked people to wash hands frequently with soap, and avoid public places if symptomatic.

In the meantime, the Maharashtra health department officials assured that there is no cause for concern regarding HMPV reports from China.

The Maharashtra government said the HMPV situation is being closely monitored in coordination with National Centre for Disease Control and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What is HMPV?

A common respiratory virus, the HMPV causes upper respiratory tract infections similar to a cold, mainly affects young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, especially during winter. The infection can severely impact immunocompromised individuals.

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) usually presents during winter and cold weather. The most common symptoms are sore throat, fever, rash, cough, shortness of breath, flare-up of asthma and COPD.

