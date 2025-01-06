HMPV cases in India: Maharashtra issues advisory, urges all to avoid public places if symptomatic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HMPV cases in India: Maharashtra issues advisory.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued health advisory after two cases of HMPV were reported in Bengaluru and another case in Ahmedabad. Earlier in the day, the Indian Council of Medical Research detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday. A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

The third case was reported in Ahmedabad when a two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital was detected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, an official said on Monday. The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital, located in Chandkheda locality here, on December 24 with symptoms of respiratory infection.



HMPV cases: Maharashtra issues advisory

In the wake of these developments, the Maharashtra health department issued a precautionary advisory even as the Union health ministry assured that it was closely monitoring the situation, with updates from WHO.

In the advisory, the Maharashtra government urged people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.

The state government asked people to wash hands frequently with soap, and avoid public places if symptomatic.

In the meantime, the Maharashtra health department officials assured that there is no cause for concern regarding HMPV reports from China.

The Maharashtra government said the HMPV situation is being closely monitored in coordination with National Centre for Disease Control and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What is HMPV virus: Check details

A common respiratory virus, the HMPV causes upper respiratory tract infections similar to a cold, mainly affects young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, especially during winter. The infection can severely impact immunocompromised individuals.